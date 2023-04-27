Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Judge blocks Missouri restrictions on transgender surgeries, treatments hours before they took effect

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo says she needs more time to consider whether state Attorney General Andrew Bailey overstepped his authority by regulating transgender medical treatments

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A Missouri judge on Wednesday blocked the state attorney general from enforcing a novel rule that restricts access to transgender medical treatments for both children and adults, just hours before it was set to take effect. 

The rule crafted by Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey places requirements on both minors and adults before they would be allowed to receive sex-reassignment surgery, cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers. It was set to take effect Thursday, but transgender Missourians and health care providers sued to stop it from being enforced.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo said Wednesday that she would like more time to review the matter before deciding whether to issue a temporary restraining order. She delayed implementation of the rule until 5 p.m. Monday, saying she anticipates she will issue a ruling before then.

Bailey has called the rules an effort to protect children from experimental treatments that have significant side effects. However, the restrictions would affect transgender adults as well, requiring patients to show three years of documented gender dysphoria, receive at least 15 hours of therapy over 18 months and be screened for autism before receiving "gender transition interventions," among other requirements.  

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Jan. 3, 2023. The Missouri ACLU on Monday, April 24, sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking transgender medical treatments, which are set to begin on Thursday. They argue that Bailey has no authority to use a state consumer-protection law to regulate sex-reassignment surgeries or cross-sex hormone therapies through emergency rule-making. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

"These are intended to protect all patients and make sure that all patients have access to mental health services, and that all patients understand the experimental nature of the drugs," Bailey told St. Louis Public Radio. 

Opponents of the rule, including medical professionals, say the treatments are not experimental and have been prescribed to treat gender dysphoria for decades. The lawsuit challenging Bailey's rule claims he overstepped his authority by going around the state legislature and attempting to regulate transgender medical treatments under the state's consumer protection laws. 

Attorney Tony Rothert, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, told Ribaudo at a court hearing Wednesday that the regulations "will cause immediate, severe and potentially irreparable harm" for people who could lose access to medications that include puberty blockers and sex hormones.

People hold signs supporting the right of children to obtain transgender medical care

The ACLU and LGBT groups are suing to block new rules that prevent adults and minors from receiving gender transition services without prior therapy sessions. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He and other attorneys challenging the rule said that transgender people who cannot get access to treatment are at risk of suicide. 

Assistant Attorney General Joshua Divine told the court that Baiely's rule does not ban transgender medical treatments. He said the rule provides "basic procedural guardrails" to protect patients, especially kids. 

The Missouri attorney general's office has pointed to medical groups in both the U.S. and Europe who have criticized transgender medical treatments to defend its emergency regulation. 

Trans activist with flag

Missouri officials point to research suggesting that gender transition services can often be dangerous. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has said, "[t]here is a lack of current evidence-based guidance for the care of children and adolescents who identify as transgender, particularly regarding the benefits and harms of pubertal suppression, medical affirmation with hormone therapy, and surgical affirmation." Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare likewise declared there is a "lack of reliable scientific evidence concerning the efficacy and the safety" of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers and that "the risks" of these treatments "currently outweigh the possible benefits." 

However, other major medical groups including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association support transgender medical treatments as best practice for gender dysphoric patients, including children. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

