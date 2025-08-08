Expand / Collapse search
Judge blocks Beto O'Rourke from funding Texas Dems who fled to stop GOP redistricting vote

Ruling blocks O'Rourke and his nonprofit from funding Texas Democrats who fled state to break legislative quorum

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
A Texas judge ruled Friday against Beto O’Rourke and his nonprofit in a case brought by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accused them of illegally raising funds to support Democratic lawmakers fleeing the state to block GOP redistricting legislation.

Tarrant County District Judge Megan Fahey handed down a temporary restraining order Friday evening against O'Rourke, a former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, and his group, Powered by People, over alleged "unlawful fundraising practices" tied to efforts to support Texas Democrats who fled the state — including funding air travel, lodging, logistics and daily fines. 

"Defendants have and will continue to engage in unlawful fundraising practices and utilization of political funds in a manner that either directly violates or causes Texas Democratic Legislators to violate [the law]," Fahey wrote in her Friday evening ruling. "Consumer have and continue to suffer irreparable harm through these unlawful acts because they are making political contributions that are being used to fund personal expenses and violate state law."

Beto O'Rourke next to the Texas state capitol building

Texas judge rules Beto O'Rourke after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued him and his non-profit for illegally aiding Texas Democrats who fled the state to obstruct GOP redistricting efforts. (Getty Images)

Fahey's order bars O'Rourke or his group from continuing to fundraise or provide financial support to the fleeing Texas Democrats. The ruling came only hours after Paxton's office filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against O'Rourke. 

Fahey is a Republican, and she was appointed by GOP Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in 2019.

In response to the ruling, O'Rourke put out a statement arguing that Paxton is trying to shut down his nonprofit "because our volunteers fight for voting rights and free elections," which he called "the kind of work that threatens the hold that Paxton, Trump, and Abbott have on power in Texas."

Paxton presser

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said ‘Cry more, lib" after Beto O’Rourke called him out for trying to shutdown his nonprofit Powered by People, which has been accused of illegally funding the state's runaway Democrats.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

"They want to make examples out of those who fight so that others won't," O'Rourke added. "Now Paxton’s filed a restraining order to try to take us out of the fight. He wants to silence me and stop me from leading this organization. He wants to stop us from fighting Trump’s attempt to steal the five congressional seats he needs to hang on to power. But I’m not going anywhere. I plan on speaking at our rally to stop the power grab in Fort Worth tomorrow afternoon."

"Cry more, lib," Paxton said in response to O'Rourke's statement. "You lost in court because you're breaking the law and deceiving Texans. We absolutely will make an example out of law breakers."

The Texas state flag

The flag of the Lone Star State. 

In addition to Powered By People, Paxton also launched an investigation into the Texas Majority PAC, which has also been accused of being a major funder of the fleeing Texas Democrats. 

Meanwhile, O'Rourke filed his own lawsuit against Paxton in El Paso district court on Friday, The Texas Tribune reported. O'Rourke has accused Paxton of launching a "fishing expedition" and asked a judge to block Paxton's investigation into his nonprofit's practices.  

