Juan Williams and Jesse Watters debate Trump 'backpedalling'

Fox News' Jesse Watters and Juan Williams picked up where they left off on Friday, once again debating the president's comments that he would be willing to listen to a foreign government if it had information on a political rival.

Trump on Friday sought to clarify his comments, saying on "Fox & Friends" that he could report such conversations to the FBI and arguing that Democrats should be scrutinized for alleged spying on his 2016 campaign.

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD 'WANT TO HEAR' DIRT ON 2020 RIVALS FROM FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS

"Today, he backpedaled and he says to the American people, of course, I wouldn't take dirt on my opponent. I'm thinking Jesse must think, yeah, I guess Juan was right," Williams joked on "The Five."

"I never think that. That's never happened," Watters jokingly responded.

"I think he said the other day, I would listen and maybe I would give it to the FBI. You still have not been able to answer the fact that Hillary paid for the foreign dossier. Trump never paid for anything, never got anything. Hillary got it and paid for it."

Both men once again went back and forth for several minutes, with Watters saying that Clinton should be scrutinized more for allegedly funding the Christopher Steele dossier on Trump, and Williams saying that the "Watters' World" host was having a "fever dream."

Co-host Dana Perino at one point injected that they "needed a chalkboard" to keep track of the points they were making.

Fox Business' Kennedy jumped in and said that Trump and his defenders should drop the topic.

"I think it is a really foolish thing the president said. I don't thing anybody should go out of their way to justify his remarks to George Stephanopolous. He did enough damage in this, he needs to drop it," Kennedy said.