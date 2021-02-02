Hawley breaks his monthly fundraising record after objecting to Electoral College certification

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign raised more money during the month of January -- when he was in the spotlight objecting to the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's win -- than any other month since Oct. 2018, according to a memo from his campaign.

Hawley received an outpouring of grassroots support last month, pulling in close to $1 million. But he also saw his publisher kill his book deal in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, which came after Republican senators like Hawley made their objections.

HAWLEY DEFENDS ELECTION OBJECTION, CLAIMS DEMS TRYING TO 'GRAB POWER' WITH 'LIE ABOUT OUR MOTIVATIONS'

"Pennsylvania wasn’t following their own state’s election law, but the establishment didn’t want to hear it. But that’s not who I work for," Hawley said in a fundraising effort following his objection. "I objected because I want to make sure your voice was heard."

The Missouri senator brought in about $969,000 in January. According to the campaign, the average donation was $52, with donations coming in from about 12,000 new donors, leaving his campaign with roughly $2.1 million.

HAWLEY CALLS FOR ETHICS INVESTIGATION INTO DEMS WHO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST HIM

Hawley pollster Wes Andersen said in a memo this week that the campaign came out of the field with a statewide Missouri voter survey and the news for the senator was "very good" in spite of "aggressive attacks by national Democrats, special interest groups, and many in the media, a strong majority of Missouri voters have rallied to Senator Hawley."

Amidst widespread criticism, Hawley told Fox News last week that he won’t be silenced, which is resonating with some of his grassroots donors.

"I’m not going to bow down to the woke mob," he said. "I’m not going to do what they told me to do, when they threaten me I’m not going to do what they tell me to do, when they threaten me I’m not going to give in to them and I just think you’re seeing the same from Americans across the country."

BIDEN PURSUING 'RADICAL' AGENDA, KILLING THE AMERICAN ENERGY SECTOR: SEN. JOSH HAWLEY

However, dozens of companies have announced they will suspend donations to lawmakers that challenged election results. Hallmark even asked Hawley to return the companies donations.

Nearly 200 companies have rethought their political agenda following the insurrection on the Capitol, including big-name companies like Google, Disney, Pfizer, AT&T, Walmart and Amazon.

Nevertheless, Hawleys approval rating in Missouri stands at 46% according to a Missouri Scout poll conducted last week, while his disapproval rating is only at 40%. The senator’s approval ratings among Missouri Republicans fell nine points to 63% but he remains more popular than the state’s other Republican senator, Sen. Roy Blunt.