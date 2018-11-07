Jon Tester projected to defeat Matt Rosendale in Montana Senate race

Montana Sen. Jon Tester is projected to win his reelection bid in a tight race against Republican challenger Matt Rosendale, the Associated Press reported.

With 93 percent of precincts reporting, Tester leads Rosendale 49 percent to 48.1 percent.

Tester, a Democrat who has represented Montana in the Senate since 2007, faced a tough reelection in a state where President Trump enjoys broad support. During the campaign season Trump made an unprecedented four trips to Montana to stump for Rosendale.

Trump has gone after the Democrat since April, when Tester derailed the president's first-choice for Veterans Affairs secretary, Ronny Jackson, with allegations of drunken behavior, overprescribing prescription drugs and fostering a hostile work environment.

Jackson denied the allegations, which have been referred to the Pentagon's Inspector General for investigation.

During the campaign, Tester steered clear of inviting prominent Democrats to stump for him – instead bringing in actor Jeff Bridges and the rock band Pearl Jam as supporters – and attempted to keep the focus on Montana politics.

He labeled Rosendale, a Maryland transplant who moved to the state in 2003, as an “East Coast developer” funded by groups outside the state and as somebody who did not understand issues important to Montanans.

“This is a race between myself and Matt Rosendale, make no mistake about it. Matt Rosendale doesn’t know what the hell is going on in Montana. That’s why he doesn’t talk about the issues he believes in, because he doesn’t know them,” Tester told The Hill in an interview last week.