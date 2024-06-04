Johnson lays out strategy to crack down on DOJ 'weaponization' against Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., revealed a "three-pronged" strategy for cracking down on the alleged weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in a closed-door meeting with House Republicans on Tuesday.

It comes as former President Trump faces criminal charges in two federal cases led by special counsel Jack Smith, as well as charges in Fulton County, Georgia, and a criminal conviction on 34 counts in Manhattan criminal court.

Three people, two GOP lawmakers and a source familiar with the plan, told Fox News Digital that Johnson’s strategy to rein in the "weaponization" of the DOJ is broadly focused on three pillars: oversight, appropriations and legislation.

Johnson updated Trump on the plan ahead of announcing it to his House GOP conference, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Johnson confirmed his approach during a press conference just after the meeting.

"We’re going to do everything we can, everything within our scope of our responsibility in the Congress, to address it appropriately. And I announced this morning to our conference, we're working on a three-pronged approach," Johnson told reporters.

"We’re looking at various approaches to what can be done here through the appropriations process, through the legislative process, through bills that will be advancing through our committees and put on the floor for passage and through oversight. All those things will be happening vigorously."

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital that he understood Johnson’s timeline for his strategy to include both the next six months, while the House GOP still holds its razor-thin majority, and next year, assuming they keep the chamber from flipping to Democratic control.

Norman paraphrased Johnson’s message to Republicans, "It can’t just be words…It’s got to have some action to it, and that’s where legislation comes in. Meaningless resolutions…that’s words. You’ve got to go beyond that."

The South Carolina Republican said Johnson did not raise the issue of a President Biden impeachment, however, despite Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threats to force a vote on the matter.

Jackson said Johnson also pointed out that the chairs of the relevant committees – like Oversight, Judiciary and Appropriations – were already exploring ways to crack down on the DOJ.

"It’s not going to happen instantaneously. This stuff has to be put together and vetted by the conference and then put on the floor, so on and so forth," Jackson said. "His point was, we’re doing everything we can."

He said Trump is "in the loop on what the plan for the House is."

Jackson suggested Johnson was looking at a shorter timeline but said the speaker did not give specifics on the matter.

"I know there are people that are anxious, myself included, to see something happen. So it’ll be soon," Jackson said.

Johnson's comments come the same day that Attorney General Merrick Garland is on Capitol Hill testifying before the House GOP-led Judiciary Committee.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment.