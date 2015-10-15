John Kasich proposes to balance the federal budget in 8 years

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has a plan to balance the federal budget in eight years. On the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Thursday, he formally rolled out "Kasich's Action Plan," which details his "strategy for dismantling Washington and reclaiming our power, money, and influence."

Standing next to a clock showing the United States' debt ticking upward, Kasich announced his plan with a veiled shot at GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

"All the politics, all the focus groups, all the polls, all the TV ratings need to go out the window," he said. "No popularity polls, just get the job done."

Kasich said America needs to cease waiting for the next bad thing to happen and stop hesitating about taking corrective action.

