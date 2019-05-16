Joe Biden's 2020 run will attract voters who value 'emotions' over 'facts,' Newt Gingrich says

Joe Biden, the current 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner, will attract voters "for whom emotions matter," while President Trump will garner support from people who value "facts."

Newt Gingrich made those remarks Thursday on Fox News' "Hannity," criticizing the former vice president and saying that he is an "incompetent" leader and that "none of his programs work."

"The challenge you've got ... is [that] there are Americans for whom facts matter. And, there are Americans for whom emotions matter," Gingrich a former Republican speaker of the U.S. House representing Georgia, said.

CHRIS WALLACE: BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN ROLLOUT 'VERY SUCCESSFUL,' WITH DEMS' OBAMA 'NOSTALGIA' A 'BIG ADVANTAGE'

"The emotional Americans are going to go, 'But Uncle Joe means so well'," Gingrich said. "If this is a race about facts, Biden might as well go home this evening."

Host Sean Hannity played a clip from a Biden campaign ad -- which was broadcast in Spanish.

"Our politics have become so petty, so negative, so cruel, it's tearing us apart and dragging us down," the narrator in the ad says. "Now, Joe Biden is running for president and as president, he will unite us all."

Gingrich remarked that the "people who like winning are going to end up voting for [President Donald] Trump and the Republicans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he suspected that if Biden had not had former President Barack Obama on the ticket, the former U.S. senator from Delaware "wouldn't have been vice president."

Biden joined the crowded Democratic presidential field in late April.

"The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Biden tweeted in announcing his presidential bid.