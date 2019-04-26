Joe Biden says his proudest moment of Obama's presidency was 'not one whisper of scandal'

Former vice president and newly-minted 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden appeared on "The View" on Friday morning and told hosts that his proudest moment of serving with President Barack Obama was that there was "not one whisper" of scandal during the time they served together in the White House.

Biden said that, coincidentally, he and Obama both told press on the same day while in different parts of the country that the thing they were most proud of while in the White House was that there was "not one whisper of a scandal."

"Not one," Biden said. "And that's because of Barack."

His comments came the day after Biden made his long-awaited announcement that he would be campaigning for the 2020 presidency.

On "The View," Biden also expanded on his declaration that he asked former President Obama not to endorse him during his campaign run. He first told reporters of the news on Thursday, saying that "whoever wins this nomination should win it in on their own merits."

To the same effect on Friday, Biden said that he didn't want it to appear that Obama was "putting his thumb on the scale."

"I'm going to do this based off of who I am, not by the president going out and saying 'this is the guy you should be with,'" Biden said.

When asked what would be the primary difference between his administration, should he be elected, and Obama's, Biden said that the two disagreed on a number of things, but were philosophically on the same page.

"The reason why the president and I got along is because, philosophically, we're in the same place," he said. "We disagreed on implementation of some things. We disagreed on timing of some things. But we had a great relationship because we had lunch once a week alone for an hour, and we could talk about anything, argue with one another," he continued.

He went on to discuss the close personal and professional relationship the two had, largely due to their ability to have "frank conversations" with one another.

Should he secure the Democratic nomination, Biden added, he hopes to focus on the future rather than the past.

"On a philosophic basis, it's about moving to the future," he said. "It's not about recreating what we did. It's about taking the same decency and the philosophy that we had and taking it into the future."