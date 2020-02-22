Joe Biden can't remember what son's job was, thinks he was U.S. Attorney General

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could not remember what his late son Beau Biden did for working during a CNN town hall event on Thursday.

Biden falsely claimed that his son was "Attorney General of the United States."

He was half right. Beau was the Attorney General of Delaware.

The question posed by CNN moderator Anderson Cooper was: "How will you restore the barriers between the Department of Justice and the Oval Office?"

"Never direct the Justice Department as to who they should or should not indict and under what circumstances they should or should not," the former vice president told the town hall's live audience. "That is an independent judgment to be made."

"My son -- the one who -- my deceased son, was the Attorney General of the United States," he continued, "and before that, he was a federal prosecutor in one of the largest offices in the country in Philadelphia."

"And I'll tell you what, he wouldn't even talk to me about anything he was doing -- his father -- and he shouldn't have, and I didn't have any control over either one of those things," added Biden.

Biden will face a key test this month as Nevada voters head to caucus sites on Saturday and the South Carolina primary looms in the not-too-distant future.

On Friday, a newly released NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gaining ground with black voters nationally -- voters Biden will need if he wants to stay in the game come this summer.