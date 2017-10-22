Jimmy Carter: Media hard on Trump, feel free to claim 'without hesitation' he is 'mentally deranged'

Former President Jimmy Carter said the media is being harsh on President Trump in an unprecedented fashion.

"I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I've known about," the 93-year-old told the New York Times' Maureen Dowd. "I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation."

The comment came as Carter and Dowd discussed the media storm over administration officials' use of private jets, which ultimately led to the ouster of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Carter's critique of the press is similar, albeit less extreme, to that of Trump's. The president said in May that "no politician in history" has been treated "worse of more unfairly" by the media.

