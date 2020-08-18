Jim Jordan says universal mail-in ballots will cause 'chaos and confusion': If you can protest, you can vote in person

“If you can protest in person, then you can probably vote in person,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, blasting the Democrats who are voicing concern over President Trump's warnings about mail-in voting.

“The Democrats are the ones who want to create chaos and confusion. They want this mail-in ballot,” Jordan said.

He pointed to the disputed Democratic primary in New York, where U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney was facing off against a challenger. Maloney is the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Postal Service.

"Chairwoman Maloney, her election was June 23rd. She wasn’t declared the winner until two weeks ago. It took six weeks to count the votes in just one congressional district primary,” Jordan said.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND POSTMASTER GENERAL, USPS CHAIRMAN TO TESTIFY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested members could be brought back from August recess to address issues regarding the U.S. Postal Service, while urging Democrats to appear at their local post offices amid the battle to protect mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday said the post office has become “Election Central” due to the coronavirus pandemic even as President Trump and Republicans have warned for months that universal mail-in ballots would cause widespread voter fraud in the election.

“Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the president’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi went on to slam Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, calling him a “top Trump mega-donor” who has “proven a complicit crony as he continues to push forward sweeping new operational changes that degrade postal service, delay the mail, and – according to the Postal Service itself – threaten to deny the ability of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming elections in a timely fashion.”

Jordan said that tallying votes for the general election would be a much larger challenge.

“Now imagine, when we’re talking about the presidential election. State after state, all 50 states. That’s the confusion and chaos the Democrats want in this election. We actually want people to vote in person. We want a real count, We want President Trump to win on election night.”

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.