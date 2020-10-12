Jill Biden to campaign in Texas as Dems look to flip Lone Star State

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hasn't traveled to Texas in months, but on Tuesday, his campaign will dispatch his wife, Jill Biden, to help boost early voting turnout in the Lone Star State.

The Biden campaign announced that Jill Biden will make three stops in Texas, with planned events in El Paso, where she will be joined by former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke; Dallas and Houston, where she'll be joined by U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, Lizzie Fletcher and Sylvia Garcia, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Tuesday marks the start of early voting in Texas.

The announcement comes as the Biden campaign looks to ramp up its presence in Texas.

Last week, the former vice president's campaign announced that it had booked more than $6 million in ads through Election Day in the long-time Republican stronghold. The advertising blitz is intended to largely target voters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

The state party is also spending heavily on ads aimed at Black and Latino voters as part of a coordinated effort to boost Democrats' chances in Texas.

“Earning the Latino vote is a key component for the Texas Democratic Party to win this election," Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party chair, said in a statement. "The Texas Democratic Party knows the value of the Latino vote and have put historic investments into engaging Latinos. We know that as goes the Latino vote, so goes the Texas Democratic Party and Texas.”

But on Friday night, ad-tracking service Medium Buying said the campaign had canceled some ads outside El Paso and San Antonio in coming weeks, except for ads during the Cowboys-Giants game on Sunday.

According to an aggregate of polls from RealClearPolitics, Trump is leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 4.4 percentage points in Texas.

Texas has not voted to elect a Democratic president since 1976, when Jimmy Carter beat incumbent President Gerald Ford by more than 3 percentage points in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report categorizes Texas as “lean Republican” in terms of the presidential election.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News' request for comment.