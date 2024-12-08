Trump features Jill Biden in new ad for fragrance: 'Enemies can't resist'

President-elect Donald Trump has released a new fragrance line for men and women to commemorate his historic election victory, and he found an unwitting model to help sell it.

An online ad for the fragrance features a viral photo of Trump and Jill Biden, with the first lady seemingly smiling at him at the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"A fragrance your enemies can't resist," reads the tagline.

Trump sat between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, during the ceremony, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain's Prince William.

The first lady and her daughter, Ashley, were also seated in the same row as Trump.

Noticeably missing from the festivities was President Biden, who declined an invitation to attend the ceremony held five years after a devastating fire wrecked the centuries-old Paris landmark. The White House cited a "scheduling conflict."

On Election Day last month, social media erupted when the first lady was photographed wearing a red pantsuit to cast her ballot. The wardrobe selection raised eyebrows, as the color red is synonymous with the Republican Party.

Many took to X to joke that the first lady voted for Trump in the wake of speculation the Bidens were not thrilled with the way the president was forced to end his re-election bid in July.

The first lady caused another social media firestorm when many noted what seemed to be an icy reception for Vice President Harris at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a remembrance ceremony on Veterans Day. Harris was Trump's opponent in the 2024 presidential race.

As Harris took her seat for the wreath-laying ceremony, Biden appeared to look straight ahead through dark sunglasses.

"Jill Biden refused to even look at Kamala," wrote the popular X account "End Wokeness."

Conservative author David Harris Jr. has suggested there seems to be a "rift" within the party after Harris’ blowout loss to Trump.

On his fragrance website, the "Fight, Fight, Fight" collection is for "Patriots who never back down, like President Trump."

"This scent is your rallying cry in a bottle," the description reads. "This limited edition cologne embodies strength, power, and victory."

The perfume and cologne bottles feature Trump's image and raised fist from the July 13 assassination attempt on him at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally that claimed the life of Corey Comperatore , 50, a firefighter and father of two daughters.

Trump was hit in the right ear, and two other men, David Dutch and James Copenhaver, were also wounded by gunfire.

The perfume and cologne start at $199 and $298 for a buy one, get one for 50% option.

Two of the fragrances are already sold out, according to the website.

"Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!" Trump wrote.

This is the latest product the president-elect has sold this year. He also sold "God Bless the USA" Bibles and a line of $400 sneakers during his presidential campaign.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the first lady for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.