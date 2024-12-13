Expand / Collapse search
Social media erupts as kids correct Jill Biden's 'Happy Holidays' with 'Happy Christmas:' 'Epic response'

The first lady hosted the annual White House Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Military children attending the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the White House responded to the first lady wishing, "Happy Holidays," by shouting back, "Happy Christmas."

First lady Jill Biden was shouted down by children for wishing "Happy Holidays" instead of Christmas, sparking laughter and joy from commentators online.

On Friday, the first lady hosted the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at the White House. She greeted everyone with "Happy Holidays," to which multiple children shouted back with emphasis, "Happy Christmas!"

"Happy Christmas," Biden replied. "Yes!"

"If you only remember one thing for the holidays, after all the wrapping paper is cleaned up, let it be this: You are loved," she told attending military children during her remarks. "There are so many people who care about you, from your family and your friends, from your teachers and your classmates, to the president and me."

She concluded with, "Merry Christmas and happy holidays."

Jill Biden speaks to children at Christmas

First lady Jill Biden spoke to the children of military families at the Toys for Tots event.

TRUMP, JILL BIDEN ATTEND NOTRE DAME REOPENING IN FRANCE WITH WORLD LEADERS

Commentators on X praised the children attending for correcting the first lady at the beginning of the event. 

"Even kids get it," former NCAA swimmer and OutKick host Riley Gaines wrote with a laughing emoji.

The Babylon Bee’s news counterpart, Not The Bee, said that "one kid shouted back what we are all thinking."

Conservative communicator Steve Guest argued the incident was an "epic response" to "Jill Biden's war on Christmas."

Jill Biden speaks at cabinet meeting

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. first lady Jill Biden speaks while attending her first cabinet meeting during her husband President Joe Biden's administration at the White House on September 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jill Biden spoke about progress made by the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images))

"We are so back," socially conservative Catholic group CatholicVote wrote with a cross emoji.

"THERE IS HOPE FOR THE FUTURE!" conservative show host David J. Harris Jr. cheered.

X show host Mario Nawfal said that this exchange, "basically sums up the Biden era..."

"And a little child shall lead them," conservative podcaster Wade Stotts wrote, quoting scripture. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.