Biden accompanies first lady to appointment for 'common medical procedure'

President Biden on Wednesday accompanied first lady Jill Biden to an outpatient facility in Washington, D.C., for what the White House said is "a common medical procedure."

"Afterward, the President and the First Lady will return to the White House to resume their normal schedule," the White House said.

The Bidens were inside the downtown DC building for about two hours.

That schedule, for the president, includes a major speech where he is expected to announce that he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, which will be 20 years since the Al Qaeda attacks on the U.S. that led to the war.

The Trump administration had aimed to have all American forces out of Afghanistan, where the Taliban retains significant power, by May 1 if certain conditions in its negotiations with the Taliban were met. That deadline, which would have been 10 years since the death of Osama bin Laden, is now being pushed back. Still, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the withdrawal a "grave mistake" and " a retreat in the face of an enemy that has not yet been vanquished."

Democrats like Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., however, praised Biden for committing to the withdrawal, saying that "ending a forever war" is "an act of extraordinary political courage and vision."

