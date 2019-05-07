Jerry Falwell Jr. denies report of Michael Cohen's help sought in alleged 'racy photo' matter

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has denied asking former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to intervene in a case where someone reportedly claimed to possess racy "personal" photos that were potentially embarrassing to Falwell and his wife, as a news outlet reported Tuesday.

Falwell, during an appearance on Fox Radio's "The Todd Starnes Show," insisted that "no compromising or embarrassing photos" of himself existed.

"While we have a long-standing friendship with Michael Cohen, we never engaged or paid Cohen to represent us in any legal or other professional capacity, and Cohen did not ever resolve any legal matter on our behalf," Falwell told host Todd Starnes. "This report is not accurate."

Reuters had reported that it obtained a taped conversation between Cohen and comedian Tom Arnold, in which Cohen reportedly says Falwell asked him to intervene in a situation where someone possessed the type of photos that would typically be kept "between husband and wife."

A source "familiar with Cohen's thinking" told Reuters that the photos were destroyed after Cohen intervened on Falwell's behalf. It was also reported that Falwell had sought Cohen's assistance months before Falwell endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016.