Jen Psaki responds Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ dig: ‘I’m a little tougher than that’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday appeared to brush off Sen. Ted Cruz’s comparing her to one of the Peanut’s characters.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., Cruz brought up Psaki’s response to the ongoing controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan and media company Spotify.

Not getting the boos at the mention of Psaki’s name, Cruz quipped: "Oh come on. Jen Psaki doesn’t get the (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau treatment?"

When the crowd did finally boo, Cruz said, "You know, Peppermint Patty deserves some love."

A reporter asked Psaki to respond to Cruz during a press conference at the White House.

"Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So, I’m not gonna take it too offensively," she said, adding: "Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there ya go."

"Peppermint Patty," whose full name is Patricial Reichardt, is a character in the "Peanuts" comic strip and TV series in the 1960s.