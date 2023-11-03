Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jeffries vows Democrats will 'support each other' as groups threaten to primary anti-Israel progressives

AIPAC is among the groups publicly criticizing anti-Israel progressives

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Rocket lands feet from group of journalists in Israel Video

Rocket lands feet from group of journalists in Israel

FOX News’ Trey Yingst reports on rocket fire continuing into Israel as President Biden calls for a ‘pause’ in the fighting on ‘America Reports.’

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., indicated Friday his caucus would defend its progressive members even as pro-Israel outside groups threaten to recruit and back primary opponents against those that have been critical of the U.S.’s Middle Eastern ally.

"Outside groups are going to do what outside groups are going to do," Jeffries said at a press conference Friday. "I think House Democrats are going to continue to support each other."

Groups like the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) have been attacking the progressive "Squad" and other lawmakers who have opposed aid to Israel in its war on terror group Hamas.

DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS OF AMERICA FOUNDING MEMBER LEAVES OVER ITS ‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’ RESPONSE TO HAMAS ATTACK

The Democratic leaders

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is signaling that Democrats will defend their anti-Israel incumbents from outside groups' primary efforts. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Many of those same lawmakers targeted — including Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., among others — have emphatically criticized Israel and its government in the past. 

Jeffries’ defense comes after he sent a clear message to AIPAC and other special interest groups that House Democratic leaders would support incumbents.

ROGAN AND GREEN BERET WARN STUDENTS ARE BEING 'INDOCTRINATED' AND 'RADICALIZED' TO HATE AMERICA, ISRAEL

Jeffries, along with House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., endorsed Omar for re-election over the summer, months after the House GOP majority voted to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee over controversial anti-Israel comments. 

AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., was among those criticized by AIPAC. (Tom Williams)

"Rep. Omar has been elected by her constituents three times and has consistently stood up for them, including through her service on the House Budget Committee," Jeffries said in a statement. 

"As House Democratic Leader, I vigorously endorse her re-election and stand with her as we battle extreme MAGA Republicans for the future of our nation."

HALEY: US ‘ACTING LIKE IT’S SEPTEMBER 10' AMID ‘UNHOLY ALLIANCE’ OF HAMAS, RUSSIA, IRAN AND OPEN BORDER

Both Omar and Ocasio-Cortez tore into AIPAC earlier this week after the group criticized them and others for voting against a resolution to condemn Hamas.

"AIPAC endorsed scores of Jan 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "They are one of the more racist and bigoted PACs in Congress as well, who disproportionately target members of color. They are an extremist organization that destabilizes US democracy."

Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has also been targeted by AIPAC. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"AIPAC literally ran ads with my face next to Hamas rockets, resulting in a string of threats against my life," Omar said Wednesday. "When Democratic leadership called them out, they refused to apologize and kept the ads up. What they are doing is insulting and Islamophobic."

AIPAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jeffries’ remarks Friday.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics