Haley: US 'acting like it's September 10' amid 'unholy alliance' of Hamas, Russia, Iran and open border

The United States' posture toward foreign threats, as an alliance of malign foreign actors is appearing to form, feels more like September 10, 2001, when most Americans couldn't envision the major terror attacks that occurred the next morning, 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley told FOX News Thursday.

In that way, she said the U.S. government should see the Hamas invasion of Israel as "personal," given the fact Americans were killed and some remain kidnapped by the Palestinian terror group.

"This is our fight. It became our fight when we had 33 Americans die there on that day [of the invasion], October 7th. It is our fight because they took hostages," she said in an interview on "The Story," adding that the pro-Hamas rallies stateside are a sickening sight.

She said Iran is funding the terroristic behavior of Hamas, and claimed Tehran is doing so in conjunction with its allies Russia and China.

HALEY CALLS FOR PRO-HAMAS PROTESTERS IN US TO BE ID'D, EMPLOYERS WARNED

"See this holy alliance for what it is: You've got China sending Iran billions of dollars by importing all of their oil. You've got Russia," she said.

Haley faulted Russia for inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow, which included at least one of the terror group's political leaders, Mousa Abu Marzouk.

"Russia's first call wasn't to Netanyahu when this happened in Israel… He called Hamas and told them to come to Russia. And in turn, Hamas said that Russia was their greatest friend. So you have an unholy alliance of Russia, China and Iran all agreeing on the fact that they don't want freedom anywhere, and they hate America," Haley told "The Story."

She said eliminating Hamas from existence is not only beneficial to Israel, but would "kick the knees out from" Iran.

JEWISH COLUMBIA STUDENTS FACED WITH THREATS AND ATTACKS

"We've got to do that before they get to us because we're acting like it's September 10. And I'm telling you, America better remember what September 12 felt like because we've got an open border, and we've got terrorists that want to kill us, and we need to start acting like it."

Haley further warned Hamas will not think twice about attacking America as it has Israel. The former South Carolina governor has been one of several top Republicans who have warned that President Biden's open-border policies are a major national security threat, given the fact individuals on the federal terror watchlist have reportedly entered the U.S. illegally and unfettered.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said earlier on "The Story" that the Hamas invasion of his nation has indeed shown essentially a new Axis-and-Allies dynamic between pro-Israel, Western nations versus ISIS, al-Qaeda and Hamas.

"And unfortunately, we see what's happening today in Iran, in Turkey, even in Russia. You know, the statements are made against us. So I think we should be strong and we should thank those who are standing with us," he said.