Japan's Shinzo Abe dead: Biden 'stunned, outraged' over assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden on Friday said he was "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened" to hear about the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said, "This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him."

"He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people," the president added.

JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE SHOT AND KILLED: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRIME MINISTER

Biden worked with the former Japanese prime minister for five years during his tenure as vice president 2009 to 2017.

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister for Japan and held the post for eight consecutive years beginning in 2012.

Check back on this developing story.