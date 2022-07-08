Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Japan's Shinzo Abe dead: Biden 'stunned, outraged' over assassination

Biden calls Shinzo Abe a 'champion' of the U.S.-Japan alliance

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Former Japan leader Shinzo Abe assassinated Video

Former Japan leader Shinzo Abe assassinated

Fox News contributor Lara Trump weighs in on the death of the former Japanese Prime Minister and discusses his relationship with former President Trump.

President Biden on Friday said he was "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened" to hear about the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said, "This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him."

"He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people," the president added. 

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 26, 2014, in New York City. 

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sept. 26, 2014, in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

JAPAN'S SHINZO ABE SHOT AND KILLED: WORLD LEADERS PAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRIME MINISTER

Biden worked with the former Japanese prime minister for five years during his tenure as vice president 2009 to 2017.

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden toasts Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe as he co-hosts a luncheon with U.S. Secretary John Kerry in honor of Japan on April 28, 2015, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC.  

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden toasts Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe as he co-hosts a luncheon with U.S. Secretary John Kerry in honor of Japan on April 28, 2015, at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, DC.   (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Abe was the longest-serving prime minister for Japan and held the post for eight consecutive years beginning in 2012.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.

