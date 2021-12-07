Jan. 6 committee vows contempt proceedings if Mark Meadows fails to appear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Jan. 6th Select Committee warned Mark Meadows Tuesday that it will cite him for contempt if he does not appear, after the former White House chief of staff indicated he would refuse to testify

"Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further with our investigation despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a joint statement .

FORMER WH CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS WILL CEASE COOPERATION WITH JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

According to Thompson and Cheney, the committee "has numerous questions" for Meadows about "records he has turned over to the Committee with no claim of privilege" and "official records stored in his personal phone and email accounts."

"Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadows’s request, will go forward as planned. If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution."

Earlier today, Fox News reported that Meadows would no longer be complying with the investigation, with his attorney saying that he and his client have tried to work with the committee.

"We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," George Terwilliger, Meadows’s attorney, told Fox News.

Meadows is set to appear on "Hannity" Tuesday evening.