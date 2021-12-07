Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

Jan. 6 committee vows contempt proceedings if Mark Meadows fails to appear

Committee says Meadows' scheduled deposition will not be canceled

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Jan. 6th Select Committee warned Mark Meadows Tuesday that it will cite him for contempt if he does not appear, after the former White House chief of staff indicated he would refuse to testify

"Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further with our investigation despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6th attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a joint statement.

Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.

Mark Meadows speaks to reporters following a television interview, outside the White House in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. (REUTERS/Al Drago/File Picture/File Photo)

FORMER WH CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS WILL CEASE COOPERATION WITH JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

According to Thompson and Cheney, the committee "has numerous questions" for Meadows about "records he has turned over to the Committee with no claim of privilege" and "official records stored in his personal phone and email accounts."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrive for the first House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrive for the first House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool)

"Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at Mr. Meadows’s request, will go forward as planned. If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the Select Committee will be left no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mark Meadows listens to questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Mark Meadows listens to questioning of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

Earlier today, Fox News reported that Meadows would no longer be complying with the investigation, with his attorney saying that he and his client have tried to work with the committee.

"We have made efforts over many weeks to reach an accommodation with the committee," George Terwilliger, Meadows’s attorney, told Fox News.

Meadows is set to appear on "Hannity" Tuesday evening.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

More from Politics