Brit Hume on Jan. 6 hearings: A ‘televised press release with soundbites’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that the Jan. 6 committee hearing is merely a "televised press release with soundbites."

BRIT HUME: This one last week was absolutely extraordinary because the normal way in which you conduct a hearing, whether in court or in the halls of Congress, is that you have members of both sides of different viewpoints. And the witnesses are put on to do their testimony, and then their testimony is challenged by cross-examination. There were no such witnesses last week except for a couple. What there was was really kind of a televised press release with soundbites. I've never seen anything quite like it in my life, and I certainly never imagined back in the day when I was working for one of the broadcast networks' news divisions, that such an event would ever be put on primetime television by one of the networks. And in this case, it was done by all of them. Quite remarkable.



