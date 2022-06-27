Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Jan. 6 Committee adds previously unscheduled hearing for Tuesday to reveal 'recently obtained evidence'

Jan. 6 Committee was not expected to hold another hearing on Trump and Capitol attack until July

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson , Kelly Phares | Fox News
The Jan. 6 Committee announced Monday that it will hold a hearing 1 p.m. ET Tuesday to reveal "recently obtained evidence," in an unexpected move after the committee planned to push hearings until July. 

A press release from the committee did not detail what that evidence will be or what witnesses may be present. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. 

The Jan. 6 Committee Monday announced that it will hold an unexpected hearing on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Jan. 6 Committee Monday announced that it will hold an unexpected hearing on Tuesday afternoon.  (Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS)

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE HEARINGS DETAILS TRUMP MEETING WHERE DOJ OFFICIALS THREATENED MASS RESIGNATIONS

The press release also did not detail which lawmaker or lawmakers will be expected to lead the hearing. In the past, one specific committee member has led questioning, in addition to Chainman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Co-Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. The House is out of session for the July 4 holiday, so many members have traveled back to their home states for the district work period.

Lawmakers on the committee have continued to issue subpoenas and conduct depositions, even as they held several public hearings in recent weeks. Just this month, filmmaker Alex Holder turned over raw footage from a documentary he was working on to the committee and sat for a deposition. 

The Jan. 6 Committee has held several hearings in recent weeks, aiming to establish that former President Donald Trump is responsible for the attack on the Capitol. 

The Jan. 6 Committee has held several hearings in recent weeks, aiming to establish that former President Donald Trump is responsible for the attack on the Capitol.  ((AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana))

Former Attorney General Bill Barr also met with the committee earlier this month, although video of his interview has already been used in hearings. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

