Issa tells Psaki, Big Tech to preserve Hunter Biden-related records, as GOP eye investigations after midterms

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is demanding White House officials and Big Tech companies preserve any records pertaining to the suppression of Hunter Biden stories, so that Republicans can launch an investigation if they win back the majority in the midterm elections.

"We already know for a fact that Big Tech colluded with some of the nation’s most powerful media and most influential Democrat partisans in the intelligence community to suppress the truth, censor fact-based journalism, and cover for the Biden family," Issa told Fox News in a statement. "Now the full truth and complete accountability must follow."

Issa is sending letters to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, White House chief of staff Ronald Klain, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, multiple former U.S. intelligence officials, and others, demanding that they preserve all Hunter Biden-related records.

"I write to request you immediately initiate document preservation for all materials relating to questions, inquiry, conversation, strategy, and response, from 2020 to current, to the media reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop and/or its contents that first appeared in the New York Post on October 14, 2020," Issa wrote in the letters shared with Fox News.

"Material preservation is essential for Congress to conduct a comprehensive fact-finding investigation into actions by technology companies, media organization and political allies to suppress information and prevent public awareness of matters involving the Biden Family," Issa wrote.

The New York Times last week confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, which was left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 by the first son before being turned over to the FBI by the repair shop owner. Previously, the newspaper dismissed the laptop story as "Russian disinformation" at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign and claimed in a September 2021 piece that The New York Post's reporting on the laptop was "unsubstantiated." Social media companies at the time suspended The Post’s accounts and blocked users from sharing the story, citing policies that don't allow the distribution of hacked material.

Issa said the censorship amounts to a Watergate-level scandal.

"This is the most consequential political scandal since Watergate, and it deserves an investigation in Congress no less robust and no less bipartisan than that one," the congressman said.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.