Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'

'Here in Iowa, we may get up early, but we’re not woke,' Reynolds said

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds dropped a new six-figure ad buy saying Iowans still know 'boys from girls' Video

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds dropped a new six-figure ad buy saying Iowans still know 'boys from girls'

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds dropped a new six-figure ad buy in the final week of the election taking aim at the "woke" crowd and saying Iowans still know "boys from girls."

FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls."

Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad highlighting Iowa’s growth under her leadership and taking aim at the "woke" crowd.

The governor’s campaign told Fox News Digital that they estimate the digital streaming platform, cable and broadcast ad buy will cost around $900,000 as the gubernatorial race hits its last stretch.

GOP CHALLENGER FIRES BACK AFTER DEM REP. AXNE CLAIMS HE’S ‘RACIST’ FOR WANTING TO SECURE BORDER

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new ad as the 2022 race enters into its final stretch ahead of the midterms.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a new ad as the 2022 race enters into its final stretch ahead of the midterms. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

In the ad exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, the Republican governor highlighted Iowa’s culture while blasting "woke" states, saying Iowans still know "boys from girls."

"Iowa is a home like no other. A land rooted in faith, freedom, and hard work, with fields of dreams that still come true," Reynolds said in the ad.

"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls, and liberty from tyranny," she continued.

Reynolds said Iowa "stayed open and thrived" amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the state "put people to work" instead of "staying at home" and took a jab at the federal government, saying Iowans "get things done."

The Republican governor then declared the state as not being "woke," despite Iowans tending to "get up early."

"Record low unemployment, tax cuts and so much more," Reynolds said. "Here in Iowa, we may get up early, but we’re not woke."

"We love our country, our military and law enforcement," she continued. "Because of who we are and what we stand for, Iowa has always been America at its best."

Reynolds is leading her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear in a race that is considered a likely GOP seat as the Republican seeks re-election.

Reynolds is leading her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear in a race that is considered a likely GOP seat as the Republican seeks re-election. (Fox News )

"Here in this field of dreams we call home, anything is possible," Reynolds added. "And the best is yet to come."

The ad buy comes as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in races across the country, with several states’ top leadership spots and control of Congress on the line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds handily leads her opponent in the race for the governor’s mansion with the race likely going red.

Republicans are seeing a surge in Iowa, as well, with both freshman Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson leading in their races while Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne falls behind her GOP opponent Zach Nunn.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics