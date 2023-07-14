Expand / Collapse search
Iowa 6-week 'fetal-heartbeat' abortion ban signed into law: 'To the smallest and most vulnerable among us'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that bans most abortions in the state six weeks into pregnancy

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Friday that bans most abortions in the state as early as six weeks into pregnancy. A judge in Iowa is expected to rule whether the controversial law can be enforced Monday.

"The most glaring injustice of all is about to be put right," Reynolds told a crowd at the Family Leadership Summit, a gathering of evangelical Christians that featured remarks from many Republican presidential hopefuls, on Friday just before signing the law. "Everyone understands that a heartbeat signifies life, and we understand that when it falls silent, something precious has been lost."

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to guests before signing into law a bill that will ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy during a visit to the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fetus models

A vendor displays fetus models at the Family Leadership Summit where Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that will ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy on July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Iowa's legislatures passed the abortion ban after the popular GOP governor called legislators back for a special session after the state Supreme Court declined to reinstate a 2018 ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

"Iowa’s 2018 heartbeat law was not hypothetical," Reynolds said. "It was not an empty gesture, and it was not a mistake. It was an ironclad commitment to the smallest and most vulnerable among us."

IOWA REPUBLICANS PUSH THROUGH 6-WEEK ABORTION RESTRICTIONS AS PRO-CHOICE GROUP VOW LAWSUITS

The law bans abortion once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Medical experts say the cardiac activity is not an actual heartbeat but rather an initial flutter of electric movement within cells in an embryo.

It includes exceptions for miscarriages, when the life of the pregnant woman is threatened and fetal abnormalities that would result in the infant’s death. The also includes exception for rape within 45 days and incest reported within 140.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Several Republican presidential candidates were scheduled to speak at the event, billed as "The Midwest’s largest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, Church, government, and more."  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and Dr. Sarah Traxler filed a lawsuit against the law Wednesday, before it was signed.

"Today, Iowans have been denied the freedom to decide what is best for their own lives and futures," Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America said in a press release Wednesday. "Inevitably, the brunt of harm will fall on Black, Latino, and Indigenous Iowans; Iowans with lower incomes; and Iowans who live in rural areas. Planned Parenthood will not stand for this. We will see Gov. Reynolds in court."

IOWA ABORTION PROVIDERS SUE TO BLOCK STATE'S NEW ‘FETAL-HEARTBEAT’ 6-WEEK ABORTION BAN

The plaintiffs seek a temporary injunction, which would block the new restrictions from being enforced until a court decides otherwise.

The lawsuit seeks to prove that banning abortion would "irreparably harm" Iowans if it were enacted and enforced.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs into law a bill that will ban most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy during a visit to the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Reynold's called the impending lawsuit "against the will of the people."

"As we gather here today, at this very moment, the abortion industry is in the court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and stop once again the will of the people," Reynolds said.

A Polk County district court judge heard arguments Friday about whether the law should be temporarily blocked. The judge has said he will issue a ruling by Monday.

Fox News' Bill Mears contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

