The abortion industry doesn't want you to hear these facts

Based on recent reports out of the Supreme Court, it looks like the issue of when a woman or girl can choose to get an abortion may soon be left up to the people in the states to decide—and that is a good thing. It gives people in the states, through their elected representatives, the opportunity to support and nurture vulnerable women and girls and the babies in their wombs.

Women and girls need love and encouragement when facing an unplanned pregnancy, not a cold-blooded abortion industry looking to make money off their vulnerability.

The abortion industry, like Planned Parenthood, has for decades told women and girls that a preborn baby is nothing but a clump of cells. That lie is what I, and millions of women and girls, remember being told.

That is the lie being told to millions of vulnerable women and girls who are lined up in abortion clinics like widgets on an assembly line, forced to fork over hundreds of dollars in advance, and have their babies dismembered and then sucked out by vacuum from their womb.

But, from the moment a baby is conceived, it is much more than a clump of cells. At 4 weeks, a baby’s brain and heart tissue begin to develop, and the first heartbeat can be detected after 22 days. Limbs and major organs start forming shortly thereafter and then come the lips and nose. A preborn baby responds to touch by week 6 and scientists have discovered that preborn babies may be able to feel pain as early as 12 weeks gestational age. Ultrasounds show the beating heart and small fingers and toes.

There are two bodies involved in an abortion, the mother’s and the baby’s.

These are the facts the abortion industry doesn’t want you to hear.

The argument in favor of abortion is encapsulated in the slogan, "My body, my choice." This argument, however, is fundamentally flawed. It deliberately ignores the fact that innocent infant lives are at the center of the abortion issue. What about the body of the preborn baby? What about their choice?

There are two bodies involved in an abortion, the mother’s and the baby’s. The circumstances of the mother, however tragic and difficult, must not devalue the life of the child she carries and the long-term psychological impact on the mother who has an abortion cannot be thrown aside. Abortion providers make money off abortions and the sale of baby body parts for research.

Does anyone really believe that abortion providers will give an unbiased opinion to a vulnerable woman or girl on if they should have an abortion? I think not.

That is why I, and millions of American women, support increased funding for pro-life pregnancy resource centers who value the life of the mother and the baby—including diverting Title X family planning funds from abortion clinics to life-affirming pregnancy centers.

We should also support increased funding for adoptions, counseling, support, and housing for vulnerable pregnant women and teens.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned and the decision of when a woman or girl can choose to have an abortion is made by the states, elected representatives of the people must remember that "We the People" includes innocent lives.

We must also implore members of Congress, governors, and state legislatures to ensure through funding and policy that we are supporting and nurturing vulnerable women and girls and simplifying and supporting adoptions.

As we await the Court's final decision, we must condemn the illegal intimidation of our Supreme Court justices and pray for their safety and steadfast courage.

America can do better. States can do better. Let’s work together to protect and nurture vulnerable women and girls and the babies that they bear.

