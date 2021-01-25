Ingraham: Democrats 'using and abusing the troops' for 'political theater' after condemning Trump proposals

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said Democrats are misuing American servicemembers for "political theater" just months after they roundly condemned Donald Trump for considering deploying National Guardsmen to quell left-wing riots in major cities across the country.

Ingraham played a montage of top Democrats, including former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut claiming at the time that Trump was misusing military and government assets for his own advantages.

Fast-forwarding to present day, Ingraham pointed to how District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold National Guard troops in Washington until at least March.

Thousands of troops were called to action in town earlier this month in advent of President Biden's inauguration.

"Those Democrats have had a change of heart," she said, adding that Bowser's plan calls for 5,000 guardsmen to stay in the District -- down from about 25,000 called upon following Capitol unrest and ahead of Biden's ceremony.

"Did they really think that insane animal skin guy was planning to return to D.C. with other furry friends to make a stand?" she said, referring to now-indicted Q-Anon "Shaman" Jacob "Jake Angeli" Chansley of Arizona.

"This is political theater directed by Democrat leadership. They are using the military to ratchet up the drama of their kangaroo impeachment trial of former President Trump," the host said.

"It allows them to play the victim despite evidence of any serious on-going threat. It furnishes them with a back door way to execute their next agenda item: purging the military of any political opponents."

Ingraham went on to explain that, according to The Hill, Democrats seek to use the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to address purported extremism within the Pentagon and related agencies.

"The broader and more opaque the language, the easier it is to cancel military members and other government personnel who don't call in line politically or even culturally," she said.

"Most people would agree that generally dangerous extremists should not be allowed to serve and join the military. We don't want members of ISIS in our ranks and obviously KKK, of course not. That's not who the Democrats are talking about."

Ingraham went on to point out a recent comment from White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, who said Biden ordered the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to execute a "comprehensive threat assessment coordinated with the FBI and DHS on domestic violent extremists."

"This assessment will draw on the analysis from across the government and as appropriate, nongovernmental organizations," said Psaki.

Ingraham warned that it is worth considering what NGOs Psaki is referring to.

"What non-governmental organizations is she talking about that will report on their fellow Americans? The ACLU, Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood? Anti-gun rights organizations?"

"Presumably, they think anyone who disagrees with their far-left goals are extremists. From what we have already heard the Biden administration say, it's clear that they are going to use the power and surveillance of the U.S. Government to keep tabs on a lot more people than we ever would have thought would have been embedded in government agencies as domestic terrorists."

"Yes, law-abiding Americans whom the party in power think are getting out of the line."

What if someone complains on Facebook that the federal government wastes money or says Roe V. Wade should be overturned. Or what if they are conservative baptists and believe sex outside of marriage is immoral? Will they now be considered extremists or even terrorists? We deserve to know," she continued.

"You see where this is destined to lead. It is not to a freer and more united America."