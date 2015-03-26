Indiana Senate approves bill to teach creationism alongside evolution in public schools

The Indiana Senate has approved a bill to allow the state's public schools to teach creationism in science classes as long as they include origin of life theories from multiple religions.

The Senate passed the bill on a 28-22 vote even though some senators raised questions about the measure's constitutionality. The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

The bill permits local school boards to offer classes that include origin theories from religions including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Scientology.

Sen. Tim Skinner of Terre Haute says he worries schools could face expensive lawsuits over a class that violates court rulings on the separation of court and state.

Bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn says students would benefit by being exposed to evolution and other theories.