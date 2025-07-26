Incoming NGA Chair 'disappointed' in Dem governors 'playing politics' in bipartisan group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Incoming chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., is "disappointed" that some Democratic governors might stop paying their dues to the bipartisan group.

The Atlantic reported ahead of the NGA's summer meeting in Colorado Springs, Colo., that at least two Democrats, Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Laura Kelly of Kansas, plan to stop paying their dues when asked to renew their membership this month over the NGA's response to President Donald Trump's second term.

"We shouldn't be playing politics like they do in Washington, D.C.," Stitt told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the summer meeting. "But sometimes, if you're a governor running for president or a higher office, you make it political."

Kelly is chair of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA), the partisan gubernatorial arm that has been vocal in resisting the Trump administration. As Walz weighs a third gubernatorial run, the former vice presidential candidate has remained a leading critic of Trump's administration since losing the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris last year.

The Democratic discontent comes as Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado prepares to cede his chairmanship to Stitt, a Republican, at this weekend's summer meeting. Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., is set to become vice chair.

"I would tell anybody, listen, do you want your leaders to take their ball and go home just because they get mad at something? That's not the way to solve problems," Stitt said, adding that he likes both Walz and Kelly.

"Listen, this isn't the time to take our ball and go home. Let's sit down and debate what the best policies [are] going forward," Stitt added.

The Oklahoma governor said it can be "frustrating" when Democrats are constantly targeting Trump, but as a business leader, he said there are plenty of instances in which governors can find common ground, including a reduction of the United States' more than $36 trillion in debt.

Ahead of the summer meeting, Eric Wohlschlegel, NGA communications director, emphasized the bipartisan nature of the NGA and told Fox News Digital the NGA’s "mission hasn’t changed."

According to The Atlantic report, Democratic members of the NGA complained the group "did not respond forcefully enough" when the Trump administration paused federal funding early this year, as Gov. Janet Mills of Maine clashed with Trump over biological men playing in women's sports and, more recently, when Trump authorized the National Guard to California to amid the anti-ICE protests.

"Every public statement NGA issues reflects bipartisan consensus. So far this year, all but one statement has had that consensus, and when governors don’t agree, we simply don’t issue one. That’s how we preserve our role as a bipartisan convener, a principle we won’t compromise," Wohlschlegel explained.

Thirteen Republican and seven Democratic leaders planned to attend the summer meeting, featuring discussions with Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A source familiar with the situation blamed the controversy on "Democratic infighting, unspoken campaign jockeying and a few anonymous voices looking to reshape a nonpartisan institution into a political one."

The source added that "no governors are on the record expressing discontent with the NGA. No allegations of misconduct, governance failure or mismanagement have been raised."

And without addressing the controversy directly, Conor Cahill, a spokesperson for Polis, told Fox News Digital the governor "has been honored" to lead the NGA and to "work across the aisle with governors on education, permitting reform, standing up to federal efforts to strip away gubernatorial authority around the National Guard and elevating the priorities of states."

He added that "during this polarizing time, bipartisan organizations are needed more than ever, and NGA must continue to demonstrate value to all governors and effectively communicate governors' opinions on various matters with the public and the federal government."

Abegail Cave, a spokesperson for Stitt, told Fox News Digital ahead of the NGA that "people seem to forget NGA is a bipartisan organization, not a political one."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz and Kelly for comment but did not immediately receive a response.