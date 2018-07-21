In apparent gaffe, Ocasio-Cortez calls for Democrats to 'flip this seat red'

Democratic House nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to get her political colors mixed up on Friday, when she said in a video that she wanted to turn a Kansas House seat red.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has become one of the leading figures of the Democratic Party’s left wing after her shock win over Rep. Joe Crowley, D-NY, in a primary last month, is in Kansas City to help Democratic hopeful Brent Welder’s challenge against Republican Kevin Yoder.



In a video with fellow left-wing darling Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., she then made what appeared to be a gaffe.



“Hello, everybody! So excited to be here on Sen. Sanders’ account and we’re here in Kansas City to rally for Brent Welder,” Cortez said to the camera. “We’re gonna flip this seat red in November.”

Democrats traditionally use blue as their color while Republicans use red. However, some commentators noted that red is the traditional color for socialism -- a label Ocasio-Cortez has not shied away from.



Ocasio-Cortez said earlier in the day that ideas “once considered to be radical” are now part of the “mainstream conversation.” She has touted ideas such as single-payer healthcare and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

OCASIO-CORTEZ AND SANDERS, IN JOINT RALLY, SAY THEIR AGENDA IS NOW DEMOCRATIC 'MAINSTREAM'



Ocasio-Cortez’s arrival onto the Democratic scene has split the party, exciting the base on one hand while also sparking criticism from the party’s center -- who fear that far-left ideas could end in electoral defeat in swing states.



Joe Lieberman, who was the Democratic Party's candidate for vice president in 2000, in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, said that Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas will struggle to gain support across America.

"When I see somebody who really says she's a socialist -- she's a very captivating, charismatic candidate -- when you look at those policies, those policies will not be supported in many places across America," Lieberman said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and Gregg Re contributed to this report.