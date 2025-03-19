Illinois families protest homeschool bill 'overreach' at Capitol, but legislation advances

A state bill protested by hundreds of homeschooling families at the Illinois state Capitol advanced out of committee on Wednesday and will head to the state House floor for a vote, likely sometime next week, Fox News has learned.

House Bill 2827, known as the Homeschool Act, passed out of the Education Policy Committee by a vote of 8-4. If it passes a House floor vote, the bill will then go to the full House for a vote, followed by the Senate and then onto the desk of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker, a Democrat, has not publicly taken any position on the bill. Fox News reached out to his office multiple times asking if he supports the bill and if he plans to sign it if it reaches his desk but has not received a response so far.

The bill would establish requirements for parents to meet to homeschool their children and if they do not comply, they could face up to a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Hundreds of homeschooling families gathered inside the state Capitol building in Springfield, Illinois, earlier Wednesday, condemning the bill as an overreach by lawmakers.

Will Estrada, senior counsel for the Homeschool Legal Defense Association, told Fox News that the bill's language was left "open-ended for unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats to be able to write different sections of regulations."

"If this bill is passed into law, it’s going to be expanded in future years to put even more restrictions on homeschool and private school families," Estrada said after testifying at Wednesday's hearing. "The record of homeschoolers shows that we do well academically, socially, emotionally and so why are we messing with them? That’s the question. This bill is a solution in search of a problem."

"We became homeschoolers in 2020 upon seeing all the government overreach, so the fact that they are now coming for us again with government overreach, I feel like it’s an attack on parental rights," one homeschooling mother who showed up to the state Capitol protest, Michelle Langworthy, told Fox News. "There’s a part of the bill that says the school will be the one that will get to determine where the child’s records go that the parent no longer has that right."

"That is a such a gross overreach of what the state should be allowed to do. And they also say that the student should be educated to serve the state. That’s absurd," Langworthy said. "I don’t align with the state. I don’t want what the state prioritizes to be the priority of my family. We have a different value system. We are not ownership of the state."

"We’re fine. We’re scoring high. We’re doing great. We’re involved in the community," she said, condemning sexual abuse and harassment allegations within the Chicago Public Schools system. "They have no right coming to our side of the lane."

Another homeschooling parent, Luke Schurter, told Fox News at the state Capitol Wednesday that the bill is "taking a step back for homeschool freedom, not a step forward."

"We want to choose what we teach our kids, how we raise our kids, how we instruct them, so we’re concerned that this is cracking that door open and then the next thing is going to be more requirements on ‘hey, we need to look and see, we need to dictate what the subjects you are teaching are, we need to dictate how much time you’re spending,'" the father of three said. "This would circumvent those efforts and bring them back under the authority and the watchful eye of the public school system."

The bill would require the State Board of Education to create a "Homeschool Declaration Form," which a homeschooling parent must submit to essentially register their child in the nearest public school. The children of parents who do not submit the form would be "considered truant, with penalties applying," according to a synopsis of the bill.

A regional office of education or a school district could also request that homeschooling parents hand over an "education portfolio," or a set of their child's records, including writing samples, workbooks, worksheets or other logs of curricular materials.

The portfolio would serve "as evidence that the homeschool administrator's homeschool program provides a course of instruction that is sufficient to satisfy the education requirements set forth in Sections 26-1 and Section 27-1 of the School Code that is at least commensurate with the standards prescribed for public schools," according to the bill text. Section 26-1 sets the compulsory school age at between 7 and 17 unless the child has already graduated from high school, while Section 27-1 is intended to ensure the areas of education taught in public schools do not discriminate on account of the sex of the student.

The bill would also require homeschooling parents of children who participate in public school activities on or off school grounds to "submit proof that the child has received all required immunizations and health examinations or a signed Certificate of Religious Exemption."

