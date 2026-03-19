Illegal immigrant accused of running over US citizen nabbed by ICE after Biden-era release

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FIRST ON FOX: A road rage incident in a Philadelphia suburb led to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arresting an illegal alien with a massive and violent criminal history.

Fox News Digital learned that ICE apprehended Christopher Leon Bailey, a 27-year-old Jamaican national, Monday in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, following his arrest by local authorities for a road rage incident Jan. 23.

Bailey was the aggressor in the incident, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which took place late January after a near collision. The agency said Bailey pulled a knife and attempted to stab the other individual, before jumping back into his car to chase down and ultimately ran over the victim.

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The department does not know the status of the victim and the Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.

Bailey then fled the scene following the incident, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Bailey was arrested by local authorities and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

The charges were later increased to attempted murder. The charges are currently pending.

ICE arrested Bailey Monday as he was set to post bail.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ridley Township, Pennsylvania, Police Department to inquire whether it had cooperated with ICE in Bailey’s arrest, but did not immediately receive a response.

"This serial criminal illegal alien’s crime spree in our country is OVER," Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

Bailey overstayed his tourist visa in 2009, according to the agency.

He previously was arrested in 2023 by ICE in Philadelphia for violating immigration laws. However, an immigration judge under the administration of former President Joe Biden declared Bailey not a public danger and ordered him released on bond.

Bailey’s lengthy criminal history includes convictions in New York City, including robbery, larceny, disorderly conduct and possession of stolen property.

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In 2020, Bailey was arrested in New York for criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction. Two years later, in 2022, Bailey was convicted in Kings County, New York, Criminal Court for criminal possession of a firearm.

Bis called it "outrageous" that "this repeat criminal was released by an immigration judge in 2023 and allowed to victimize more innocent Americans, including this individual he intentionally ran over and threatened with a knife."

She noted that "thanks to our law enforcement, this public safety threat is off our streets."

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"Under President Trump, DHS has unleashed ICE to target dangerous criminal illegal aliens, like Christopher Leon Bailey, and restore LAW and ORDER to our communities," Bis added.

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Fox News Digital reached out to spokespeople for Biden for comment.