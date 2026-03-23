'I'll kill him': Convicted man back in custody after threatening Trump, then demanding pardon

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An Oregon man is back in police custody after threatening to "kill the president" in a slew of text messages to his probation officer.

Diedrich Holgate, 47, was convicted and sentenced last July after making threats on social media and placing several direct calls to the U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office, threatening to kill then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and then-President Joe Biden.

In a June 2024 call to the Secret Service, Holgate said, "I have the right to kill the president."

"I will kill everyone," Holgate said, according to the federal indictment. "The president is going to die. I don't care if it is Trump or Biden. I will hang everyone for treason."

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Two months later, Holgate called the field office again, threatening to "hang his a** for treason" and saying that no one was safe from him, including the First Lady and Supreme Court justices.

Holgate was released from custody on January 21 and was ordered to live in a halfway house.

Just weeks after being released from prison, Holgate's probation officer filed a petition to revoke his probation for several violations, including continued death threats toward the president.

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"Holgate has made multiple threatening statements via text message to his probation officer," the petition alleged. "Probable cause has been established that a violation of supervised release has been committed."

Holgate sent his probation officer several text messages that included "Trump's gonna fkn pardon me or I'll kill him!!!!"

"You’re with me or You’re a traitor & infidel that’s taken the Mark of the beast. & Hell? That won’t last forever. Second death. You’ll be erased," Holgate wrote in another message to his probation officer.

A magistrate judge ruled in a preliminary hearing that there was probable cause to believe Holgate violated the conditions of his release. In addition to making threats, Holgate failed to report to a meeting with his probation officer and left the halfway house. He also violated house rules by smoking a vape.

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Holgate will remain in custody until his next hearing is scheduled on March 26.

He was previously convicted in 2018 for sending threatening voicemails to two Texas judges in Travis County.