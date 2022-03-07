Ilhan Omar hammers Biden over reports WH may ask Saudis to pump more oil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., hammered President Biden over reports that the White House may ask Saudi Arabia to pump more oil amid the war in Ukraine.

Omar took aim at the possibility of White House meetings with the Saudis, calling the potential exploration of a deal "immoral" and pointing to the Saudi government’s treatment of the Yemeni people amid the countries’ war with each other.

"Our response to Putin’s immoral war shouldn’t be to strengthen our relationship with the Saudis who are currently causing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet in Yemen," Omar tweeted.

"Yemenis might not matter to some geopolitically but their humanity should," Omar continued. "This is wildly immoral act."

In 2015, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Gulf states that intervened in the Yemeni civil war against the rebelling Houthi movement – an Islamist group that was previously labeled terrorists.

Last year, the Biden State Department removed the Houthi movement’s terrorism designation.

Omar’s tweet comes as gas and oil prices across the country skyrocket due to the war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration said on Monday that "no decision has been made" regarding a possible ban of Russian oil in the U.S.

Republicans, however, have been pounding the drum on the need for American energy independence amid the land war in Europe.