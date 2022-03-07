Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Ilhan Omar hammers Biden over reports WH may ask Saudis to pump more oil

'This is wildly immoral act,' Omar wrote

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Putin employing 'scorched earth strategy' to break will of Ukraine: Dan Hoffman Video

Putin employing 'scorched earth strategy' to break will of Ukraine: Dan Hoffman

Former CIA station tells 'America Reports' Russia is violating the 'law of armed conflict' by targeting civilian infrastructures.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., hammered President Biden over reports that the White House may ask Saudi Arabia to pump more oil amid the war in Ukraine.

Omar took aim at the possibility of White House meetings with the Saudis, calling the potential exploration of a deal "immoral" and pointing to the Saudi government’s treatment of the Yemeni people amid the countries’ war with each other.

"Our response to Putin’s immoral war shouldn’t be to strengthen our relationship with the Saudis who are currently causing the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet in Yemen," Omar tweeted.

BIDEN ADMIN SAYS ‘NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE’ ON POSSIBLE BAN OF RUSSIAN OIL

Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on June 17, 2021. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on June 17, 2021.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Yemenis might not matter to some geopolitically but their humanity should," Omar continued. "This is wildly immoral act."

In 2015, Saudi Arabia led a coalition of Gulf states that intervened in the Yemeni civil war against the rebelling Houthi movement – an Islamist group that was previously labeled terrorists.

Last year, the Biden State Department removed the Houthi movement’s terrorism designation.

President Biden listens to a reporters question at the White House on Dec. 3, 2021.

President Biden listens to a reporters question at the White House on Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Omar’s tweet comes as gas and oil prices across the country skyrocket due to the war in Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration said on Monday that "no decision has been made" regarding a possible ban of Russian oil in the U.S.

Republicans, however, have been pounding the drum on the need for American energy independence amid the land war in Europe.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics