Trump points to 'wall' built around Obama's DC home during fight for border wall funding

President Trump pointed to the wall former President Obama built around his Washington D.C., home as a reason Congress should fund his barrier on the southern border.

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!,” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The former president and his wife, Michelle, bought the 8,200-square-foot mansion for $8.1 million in 2017, according to reports.

The house is in the Kalorama section of Washington, an exclusive enclave for diplomats, lobbyists and politicians, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared, as well as Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Obamas bought the house after leasing it when Obama left office in 2016.

They made a number of renovations to the property at the time, including the wall.

Trump has been battling with congressional Democrats over funding for his wall on the southern border.

The president wants $5 billion for the barrier, but Democrats are offering only $1.6 billion for border security — and nothing for a wall.

The stalemate led to a partial government shutdown.

This story was originally published on The New York Post.