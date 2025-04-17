Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

ICE and DOGE seek sensitive data in crackdown on illegal immigration, waste: report

ICE and DOGE service reportedly seeking access to beneficiary info for illegal immigration crackdown

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
DOGE volunteer estimates $10 billion in savings for taxpayers from Social Security alone Video

DOGE volunteer estimates $10 billion in savings for taxpayers from Social Security alone

DOGE volunteer and Valor CEO Antonio Gracias joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the government agency's Social Security findings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and the U.S. DOGE Service are reportedly looking to add a Medicare database to their arsenal of tools to use in their crackdown on illegal immigrants. The Washington Post published its report on the agencies’ alleged plan on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter and internal documents.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) allegedly manages the database, which contains personal information — including addresses — sought by ICE, according to the Post. The database is known as the Integrated Data Repository (IDR), which acts as an archive for beneficiary information, Medicare claims and more.

ICE HQ and DOGE logo

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's D.C. headquarters shown next to the DOGE logo (Getty Images)

DOGE VOLUNTEER CREDITS TRUMP FOR UNPRECEDENTED EFFORT TO CURB 'JAW-DROPPING' SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD

The outlet said ICE is asking CMS to compare the Social Security numbers of individuals believed to be in the country illegally to Medicare claims to help determine their addresses.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining benefits through the Social Security Act, including Medicare. The memorandum establishes a Medicare and Medicaid fraud prosecution program and expands the Social Security Administration’s existing enforcement initiatives.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting

The outlet said ICE is asking CMS to compare the Social Security numbers of individuals believed to be in the country illegally to Medicare claims to help determine their addresses. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DOGE'S ACCESS TO CRITICAL IRS SYSTEM CONTAINING TAXPAYER INFORMATION IS IMMINENT

Elon Musk, who leads DOGE, has spoken about the "waste and fraud" in federal entitlement programs, including Medicare.

"The waste and fraud in entitlement spending — which is most of the federal spending is entitlements — so, that’s, like, the big one to eliminate. That’s the, sort of half-trillion, maybe $6-700 billion a year," Musk told Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow.

Elon Musk and Trump

Then-President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov.19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The alleged joint initiative between DOGE and ICE seems to align with the Trump administration’s crackdowns on illegal immigration and government waste.

ICE did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

