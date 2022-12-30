Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Convicted Brazilian murderer who eluded immigration officers arrested in Massachusetts

Jaconias Rosa Pereira is being sought by Brazilian police to serve time in prison there

By Brianna Herlihy | Fox News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Boston arrested a Brazilian criminal fugitive Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts, who was convicted in Brazil and sought by police there, according to a report.

Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen of Brazil, entered the United States on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected by an immigration officer, according to a report in the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. 

ICE agents arrest Jaconias Rosa Pereira in Worcester, Mass., Wednesday

ICE agents arrest Jaconias Rosa Pereira in Worcester, Mass., Wednesday

In August, ICE was notified that Rosa Pereira was the subject of an open arrest warrant requiring him to serve a 15-year sentence for a murder conviction brought by Brazilian law enforcement authorities.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent enters a restaurant to remove evidence in Cheektowaga, N.Y., April 16, 2008. 

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent enters a restaurant to remove evidence in Cheektowaga, N.Y., April 16, 2008.  (AP Photo/David Duprey)

ICE ERO Boston fugitive operations officers arrested Rosa Pereira without incident near a home in Worcester, a town about 50 miles west of Boston.

Border Patrol officer  

Border Patrol officer   (Getty Images)

"Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers and the assistance of our Brazilian law enforcement partners, ERO Boston has taken this dangerous fugitive off the streets of the commonwealth," said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons.

"ICE remains committed to arresting and removing criminal fugitives like Rosa Pereira who pose a threat to the American public," Loyns said. 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

