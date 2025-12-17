Expand / Collapse search
Trump admin ramps up key border security move that is expected to run over 1,400 miles: 'Important tool'

'A border wall with the right technology – a Smart Wall – is an important tool to stop illegal activity,' says CBP commissioner

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Exclusive video from southern border wall as Trump ramps up construction Video

The Trump administration has awarded $8 billion in contracts to build a high-tech border barrier called a "Smart Wall." (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration announced it had awarded five new contracts to help continue building a high-tech "Smart Wall" along the southern U.S.-Mexico border in Texas and Arizona, bringing the total spent on constructing the border barrier to $8 billion.

In total, when completed, the border wall is expected to include 1,418 miles of new "Primary Smart Wall," 536 miles of a "Waterborne Barrier System," and 708 miles of "Secondary Border Wall." Approximately 536 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border without barrier will be covered by detection technology "due to unfavorable terrain or remoteness of location," U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) notes. Meanwhile, CBP is also deploying roughly 549 miles of technology in locations with previously constructed barriers, according to the agency.

"Securing our border is key to protecting our country, keeping our communities safe, and making sure our immigration system works the way it should. A border wall with the right technology – a Smart Wall – is an important tool to stop illegal activity and to help agents do their job, which is critical in keeping America safe," said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF URGES ILLINOIS TO FOLLOW LOUISIANA BLUEPRINT AS THREATS AGAINST AGENTS SURGE

  • Rio Grande Valley border wall construction.
    Image 1 of 5

    Smart Wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley sector. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

  • San Diego sector border wall construction
    Image 2 of 5

    Smart Wall construction in the San Diego sector. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

  • Rio Grande Valley border wall construction
    Image 3 of 5

    Smart Wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley sector. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

  • El Paso border wall construction
    Image 4 of 5

    Smart Wall construction in the El Paso, Texas, sector. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

  • Tucson, Arizona, border wall construction
    Image 5 of 5

    Border wall construction in the Tuscon, Arizona, sector. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

The Smart Wall includes various technological innovations. It has a steel bollard wall, accompanying roads, special detection technology, cameras, lighting and, in some cases, waterborne barriers or secondary barriers to ensure extra protection.

The five new contracts being awarded will cost $3.3 billion, with the money originating from Republicans' One Big Beautiful Bill Act spending package. They will add 97 miles of the primary border wall system, 19 miles of secondary border, and 66 miles of a waterborne barrier system. 

Family crossing US border

A group of migrants pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Arizona. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS PUSH BACK AGAINST IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN IN CHICAGO

The contracts will also add 149 miles of detection technology around pre-existing border structures where the Smart Wall construction is not complete. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Mariposa Port of Entry

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued nine waivers since October to fast track border wall construction. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In addition to the new contracts, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued nine new waivers to fast-track construction efforts in several sectors. These waivers were published in the Federal Register in October, November and this month.

