POLITICS
AOC yet to visit migrant facilities at border under Biden, after high-profile trip during Trump admin

New York congresswoman was outspoken about the border under Trump

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet to visit the southern border since President Biden took office, despite making a high-profile trip during the Trump administration.  

The democratic socialist generated headlines with a 2019 border visit in which she was photographed crying at a fence outside a migrant center in El Paso, Texas. 

But she hasn't made any similar trips under Biden, despite the historic border crisis under his watch. 

NEW YORK REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ UNDER INVESTIGATION BY HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was outspoken about the state of the border under Trump. 

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was outspoken about the state of the border under Trump.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office to confirm that the congresswoman hasn't made a border trip since Biden took office and asking why she has not. The New York Democrat’s office did not respond.

Ocasio-Cortez has frequently pushed Democratic narratives about the border and border officials, such as the debunked claim that Border Patrol agents in Texas "whipped" Haitian migrants crossing the border illegally.

The southern border under Biden has become a verifiable disaster zone with 2.3 million illegal migrants crossing the border illegally this fiscal year alone.

On Wednesday, a Texas ranch owner released footage of two people whom she believed to be illegal migrants attempting to break into her home near the border. 

The border has been roiled by uncertainty surrounding the Title 42 public health order, which has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the border and was due to expire last week.

The Supreme Court has put a block on that expiration, leaving the order in place until oral arguments can take place in the spring. 

The Biden administration has said it has a plan in place to deal with an expected surge in migration, which it has projected could reach 14,000 migrant encounters a day if the order is eventually halted.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

