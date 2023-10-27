Huntington, WV mayor launches longshot bid for governorship

Democratic Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run for governor of West Virginia.

Williams, Huntington's first-ever three-term mayor, claims his prospective governorship "can lead our state to address their most serious problems by creating innovative solutions."

West Virginia, one of the reddest states in the country, re-elected Republican Gov. Jim Justice by a 33% margin in 2020.

Williams said he filed his pre-candidacy papers Thursday after announcing his intentions last month during the United Mine Workers of America 84th Annual Labor Day Celebration in Racine.

"I’m running for Governor because I believe the best of West Virginia is yet to come. From revitalizing Huntington’s economy to combating the opioid crisis with innovative solutions, my track record speaks for itself," he said in a statement.

Seven Republicans have also filed pre-candidacy papers, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced he’ll seek the governor’s office.

Filing pre-candidacy papers allows campaigns to start fundraising and requires them to file campaign finance reports. A candidate isn’t officially in the race until they file a separate certificate of announcement and pay a $1,500 filing fee. The official filing period is January.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Williams was first elected in 2012 and is the first three-term mayor in Huntington history.

"I’m the only candidate who has served as a chief executive and I can lead our state to address their most serious problems by creating innovative solutions," he said.