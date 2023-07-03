Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden driving 170 mph in Porsche among new laptop photos posted online

The president's son was reportedly heading to Las Vegas, where he cavorted with prostitutes

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
First son Hunter Biden took photos of his Porsche dashboard as he sped his way to Sin City in the summer of 2018.

President Biden's son took a photo on Aug. 2 of his Porsche dashboard that showed him driving 172 miles per hour. 

BIDEN SLAMMED AFTER REPORT REVEALS NUMBER OF GRANDCHILDREN HIS AIDES INSTRUCTED TO SAY PUBLICLY: ‘MONSTERS’

Hunter's Porsche dashboard

President Biden's son Hunter Biden took a photo on Aug. 2 of his Porsche dashboard driving 172 mph toward Sin City. (Marco Polo)

The younger Biden was traveling to Las Vegas when he hit that speed, the New York Post reported

The Daily Mail also reported on Sunday that texts on the computer showed the younger Biden coordinating with prostitutes for a hot tub party during that same trip.

"I don't have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit," a woman saved under a contact named "Cheryl." "I don't have any money to buy one so then I'm just going to have to be naked right?"

"Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there," "Cheryl" wrote the day after the event. "I understand you like a lot of girls."

"That’s fine do one at a time," she added.

President Joe Biden talking to crowd

The Daily Mail also reported on Sunday that texts on the computer showed President Biden's son coordinating with prostitutes for a hot tub party. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, the Daily Mail reported that the younger Biden filmed himself appearing to smoke crack while driving through Arlington, Virginia, in June 2018.

Hunter’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler heads Marco Polo, which uploaded the photos from the younger Biden’s infamous laptop.

The elder Biden is facing backlash from conservatives following a report that his aides have been told to say publicly that he only has six grandchildren, omitting Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old estranged daughter.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, settled his child support case in Arkansas last week, ending a years-long paternity dispute over his 4-year-old daughter, whom both the president and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

Hunter Biden Air Force One

First son Hunter Biden filmed a video of himself appearing to smoke crack while cruising in a car going through a residential area of Virginia outside the nation’s capital. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

Announced in a court filing on Thursday, Hunter agreed to give his daughter some of his paintings, and the mother of the child, Lunden Alexis Roberts, agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child's last name to "Biden."

White House aides have been told during strategy meetings that the president and first lady Jill Biden have six, not seven, grandchildren, two people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper.

In April, Biden listed six of his grandchildren by name during a "take your child to work day" event at the White House.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

