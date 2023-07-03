Hunter Biden driving 170 mph in Porsche among new laptop photos posted online

First son Hunter Biden took photos of his Porsche dashboard as he sped his way to Sin City in the summer of 2018.

President Biden's son took a photo on Aug. 2 of his Porsche dashboard that showed him driving 172 miles per hour.

The younger Biden was traveling to Las Vegas when he hit that speed, the New York Post reported.

The Daily Mail also reported on Sunday that texts on the computer showed the younger Biden coordinating with prostitutes for a hot tub party during that same trip.

"I don't have a bathing suit and I really really wanted to wear a cute bathing suit," a woman saved under a contact named "Cheryl." "I don't have any money to buy one so then I'm just going to have to be naked right?"

"Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there," "Cheryl" wrote the day after the event. "I understand you like a lot of girls."

"That’s fine do one at a time," she added.

Additionally, the Daily Mail reported that the younger Biden filmed himself appearing to smoke crack while driving through Arlington, Virginia, in June 2018.

Hunter’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler heads Marco Polo, which uploaded the photos from the younger Biden’s infamous laptop.

The elder Biden is facing backlash from conservatives following a report that his aides have been told to say publicly that he only has six grandchildren, omitting Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old estranged daughter.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, settled his child support case in Arkansas last week, ending a years-long paternity dispute over his 4-year-old daughter, whom both the president and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

Announced in a court filing on Thursday, Hunter agreed to give his daughter some of his paintings, and the mother of the child, Lunden Alexis Roberts, agreed to withdraw her counterclaim to change their child's last name to "Biden."

White House aides have been told during strategy meetings that the president and first lady Jill Biden have six, not seven, grandchildren, two people familiar with the discussions told the newspaper.

In April, Biden listed six of his grandchildren by name during a "take your child to work day" event at the White House.

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.