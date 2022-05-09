Hunter Biden working with Hollywood lawyer to investigate laptop leak: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden has enlisted a top Hollywood lawyer as an "attorney and trusted adviser" to investigate how his laptop became public, among other things, CBS reported Monday.

The attorney, Kevin Morris, is reportedly working on a documentary on President Joe Biden's son, and went so far as to pay off the younger Biden's past-due tax debts, according to CBS. His arrangement with Morris comes as he is facing a federal investigation into his taxes in Delaware, which is largely being handled by criminal defense attorney Christopher Clark.

HUNTER BIDEN BUSINESS PARTNER MADE 8 ADDITIONAL WHITE HOUSE VISITS IN 2016, VISITOR LOGS SHOW

Clark reportedly confirmed to CBS that Morris is working as an "attorney and trusted adviser" to Biden. Morris also has a long history as a donor to Democratic candidates, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to candidates and super PACs since 2007.

Morris is reportedly conducting a forensic investigation into Biden's laptop, which became public prior to the 2020 election.

The New York Post first wrote about the contents of the laptop after the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware said Biden had checked the device into his store but never picked it up. Biden and his laptop have been at the center of a political firestorm ever since, as tech companies and much of the media sought to censor the now-confirmed story.

Morris' documentary on Biden will reportedly focus on the events since the laptop first became public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The law firm Morris founded in Los Angeles has represented Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Rock and Laura Linney, among others. Morris no longer works at the firm, however.