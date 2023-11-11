Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters march to Biden's Delaware home as president returns from DC

Biden is returning to the area after a Veterans' Day speech earlier in the day

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Palestine protesters march outside Biden's Delaware home Video

The march follows a massive demonstration at New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

President Biden is returning to his Delaware home on Saturday — only a short distance from hundreds of protestors accusing him of genocide.

Biden is returning to his residence in Wilmington after delivering a Veterans' Day address as the "Delaware Palestine March" commences in the same area.

"President Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" the crowd chanted as protestors began gathering earlier this afternoon.

BETO O'ROURKE SAYS BIDEN 'REALLY FAILING US' ON ASYLUM POLICY, CLAIMS DEMOCRATIC VOTERS ARE 'UNEXCITED'

Biden home Delaware rally Palestine

Protesters are pushing for Biden to push for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continues its ground invasion of Hamas-controlled territory.

IDF SURROUNDS HOSPITALS IN NORTHERN GAZA, SAYS HAMAS COMMANDERS, 19 OPERATIVES KILLED

Delaware Palestine March

The U.S. says Israel has agreed to daily pauses in fighting to allow aid into Gaza, but both the U.S. and Israel oppose a cease-fire.

There remain roughly 240 Hamas hostages in Gaza, and 10 of them are believed to be Americans. 

Delaware Palestine protest biden

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims more than 10,300 Gazans have been killed in the fighting, though they do not distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com