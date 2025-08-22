Hundreds of DOD civilians accept call of duty in southern border mission under Trump’s order

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defense Department civilians are volunteering by the hundreds for temporary details with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), joining efforts to bolster operations at the troubled southern border under President Donald Trump’s priority to secure it.

In under 48 hours, nearly 500 volunteers answered the president's call of duty, as assignments became available via USAJOBS.com. Recruiting agencies include Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"This is a national security problem, and our civilians have the critical skill sets to support DHS in their mission," Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for Civilian Personnel Policy Michael A. Cogar said. "We're proud that our civilians are already willing to sign up."

Assignments last up to 180 days, providing skills ranging from intelligence analysis to detention support.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE RECRUITING CIVILIAN VOLUNTEERS FOR TRUMP ADMIN'S IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN OPERATIONS

A DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital the initiative reflects Trump’s "whole-of-government approach" to removing national security threats, including gang members and terrorists.

"ICE, CBP, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense are embracing President Trump’s whole-of-government approach to protecting the American people," a DoD spokesperson said to Fox News Digital.

"DOD civilians — who have already undergone rigorous vetting and demonstrated their commitment to serving this nation — are invited to volunteer for temporary ICE assignments to help make America safe again and remove national security threats—including gang members and terrorists from our country."



PENTAGON UNVEILS NEW MEDAL FOR TROOPS DEPLOYED IN TRUMP’S SOUTHERN BORDER CRACKDOWN

Civilian employees were notified via email earlier this week, and can apply through USAJOBS, after which DHS will coordinate with their respective agencies for ultimate approval. If approved, candidates can be deployed within 96 hours.

All DoD civilian employees in good standing with at least 90 days at their current agency can apply. Assignments last up to six months and roles currently run through Sept. 30, 2026.

Volunteers will provide logistical and technical support including data entry, planning, case processing, linguistics and human resources. Civilian DoD employees maintain their pay and benefits while on assignment with eligibility for overtime, while gaining cross-agency experience and professional development.

"This mission is truly critical, not just for DHS, not just for DOD, but for the entire country," Cogar said in a DoD memo released Friday.

"Any individual, any one person, can have a force-multiplying effect for those DHS agents, allowing them to focus on what they do best, while we can provide that technical support that they need to be on target, on mission and out there every day focused on the safety of our nation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The program follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s June directive that also opened DHS placements for retiring service members through the SkillBridge program. The DoD SkillBridge program allows retiring service members to obtain ‘real-world training and work experience in in-demand fields of work.'

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.