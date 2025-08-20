Department of Defense recruiting civilian volunteers for Trump admin's immigration crackdown operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Defense is offering its civilian employees an opportunity to volunteer with Homeland Security, working directly with ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on the front lines of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

A U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital the volunteers will serve in critical support roles for up to 180 days at an ICE or CBP facility.

"Candidates should be committed to improving the efficiency of the Federal government, passionate about the ideals of our American republic, and committed to upholding the rule of law and the United States Constitution," according to a listing posted on USA Jobs, an official government website.

Travel, lodging and per diem may be reimbursed by the receiving agency, and the salary is listed as $25,684 to $191,900 per year, according to the listing.

Relocation expenses are not reimbursed and detailees may be asked to deploy to non-negotiable locations within 96 hours of approval.

Detailees will not perform law enforcement functions, instead focusing on data entry, ICE and CBP raid planning, illegal immigrant processing and logistical planning, according to the listing.

The job application comes more than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized DoD civilian employees to participate in reimbursable or non-reimbursable details supporting the Department of Homeland Security’s operations on the southern border.

The website clarifies the volunteer detail position is not a promotion opportunity, carries "moderate risk," and "extensive" overtime may be required.

A security clearance and drug tests are not required, and the opportunity is open to current federal civilian DoD employees at any grade, according to the listing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the site was still accepting applications.

Applications will be reviewed and submitted to DHS as they are received, according to the site. The closing date, which was not listed, may be extended to meet volunteer staffing needs.

DHS, ICE and CBP did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.