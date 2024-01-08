Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

How to watch Fox News' town hall with Nikki Haley

The Fox News town hall with Haley will air at 6 pm ET Monday

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Gabriele Regalbuto Fox News
Published
Nikki Haley: America needs a new generational leader Video

Nikki Haley: America needs a new generational leader

2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss her pledge to pardon former President Donald Trump, her border promises and her response to Hillary Clinton comparisons.

A week of back-to-back Fox News-hosted town halls will kick off with presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, January 8.

Fox News Channel will host the first of three days of town halls with Haley at 6 p.m. EST, speaking with the only female candidate in the GOP presidential race on women's issues and topics most important to voters.

"Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event in Iowa.

Haley's GOP primary competitors, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have ramped up attacks on her campaign after the former ambassador climbed to second place in several recent polls. The GOP hopeful's surge was recently on full display after the campaign reported doubling donor contributions in the fourth quarter, reporting a $24 million haul during the October to December donation period.

INFLUENTIAL CONSERVATIVE GROUP LAUNCHES MASSIVE AD AND GRASSROOTS BLITZ ON BEHALF OF HALEY

Nikki Haley holding microphone at campaign event

Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign town hall event at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club in Rye, New Hampshire, on Jan. 2, 2024. (Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

How to watch

Viewers can tune in to the live town hall event featuring Haley on FOX News Channel. Viewers can also access a live stream on FOX Nation, FOX News Media's streaming platform, as well as FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com. FOX websites will also include live debate reporting and a live blog throughout the evening.

Fox News will also host a town hall with Haley's primary challenger Ron DeSantis on Tuesday evening and a town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

