Hovde concedes 12 days after Wisconsin Senate race call, blames Dem-recruited 3rd-party candidate

Wisconsin Republican Eric Hovde lost to Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin by less than 1 point

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Republican businessman Eric Hovde finally conceded defeat on Monday in a razor-thin race for a U.S. Senate seat in Wisconsin, claiming that a Democrat-recruited third-party candidate siphoned off the votes that would have secured him the victory.

Hovde, a multimillionaire bank owner and real estate developer, posted his concession video on social media 12 days after the race was called in favor of Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

Hovde could have requested a recount, which he would have had to pay for himself, because his margin of defeat was less than 1 percentage point at about 29,000 votes, though he said he did not want to "add to political strife through a contentious recount."

The Republican candidate repeated claims in the video that he first made last week, saying there were "many troubling issues" related to absentee ballots in Milwaukee and when they were reported. Republicans, Democrats and nonpartisan election leaders all refuted the claims of impropriety Hovde made.

LEE THREATENS TO NOT SEAT CASEY IN SENATE IF HE CONTINUES REFUSAL TO CONCEDE

Eric Hovde

Republican Eric Hovde on Monday conceded defeat to Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin in a U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

"Without a detailed review of all the ballots and their legitimacy, which will be difficult to obtain in the courts, a request for a recount would serve no purpose because you will just be recounting the same ballots regardless of their integrity," Hovde said in the video.

Eric Hovde, Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin defeated Hovde with a margin of less than 1 percentage point, at about 29,000 votes. (Reuters, File)

SCHUMER NOW PLEADS FOR BIPARTISANSHIP HAVING PROMISED TO RAILROAD DEMOCRAT AGENDA THROUGH

Hovde also repeated his complaint about the candidacy of Thomas Leager, who ran as a member of the America First Party. 

Tammy Baldwin retains Wis. Senate seat, defeating Eric Hovde, Fox News projects Video

Leager, a far-right candidate who was supported by Democratic donors as he ran as a conservative, finished a distant fourth, receiving about 400 fewer votes than the margin between Baldwin and Hovde. Hovde claimed that Democratic operatives were behind Leager's candidacy. 

Hovde, who poured millions of dollars of his own money into his losing race this year, has not ruled out another political campaign in the future. Some Republicans have floated him as a potential candidate for governor in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

