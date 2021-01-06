Expand / Collapse search
House votes to accept Arizona’s slate of electoral votes

The Senate had overwhelmingly voted 93-6 in favor of rejecting Arizona's electors for President-elect Joe Biden

By David Aaro | Fox News
The House of Representatives voted late Wednesday to accept Arizona's slate of electoral votes, 303-121.

"House and Senate will meet again in Joint Session and resume electoral count, going through Arkansas, California, et al. Expect an objection to Pennsylvania. That triggers separate debates in the House and Senate," tweeted Fox News' Chad Pergram. 

An objection in the Senate to Arizona's Electoral College certificates was not sustained just after 8 p.m. local time Wednesday. The Senate overwhelmingly voted 93-6 in favor of rejecting Arizona's electors for President-elect Joe Biden.

WEST VIRGINIA LAWMAKER AMONG RIOTERS IN CAPITOL

In this image from video, Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., speaks as the House reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (House Television via AP)

Those who voted in favor of the objection were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

The Republicans raised the objection based on accusations from President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

PROTESTERS DESCEND ON NATION'S STATE CAPITALS AS CHAOS UNFOLDS IN DC

Congress resumed the joint session to certify Biden's win Wednesday evening after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol earlier today in an unprecedented breach of an American government institution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.

